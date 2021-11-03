What's next for Democrats and Republicans after Virginia governor's race? The Republican Party picked up a major victory in Virginia's gubernatorial election. The results are being looked at as a reflection of how voters are thinking and feeling ahead of next year's midterm elections, and which party could gain control of Congress. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the race's results and what's next for both parties.