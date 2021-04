What's next now that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty in George Floyd's death Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is facing up to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports from Minneapolis, and then legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe and Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of the Advancement Project National Office, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the case.