What's next after Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon is facing two criminal charges after defying subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the January 6th assault on the Capitol. Another Trump administration official could also soon be held in contempt of Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports, and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the rest of the investigation.