What's next after judge decides Fani Willis can stay on Trump case if Nathan Wade leaves Fulton County judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that District Attorney Fani Willis and her office can remain on the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and some of his associates under one condition -- Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor who was in a romantic relationship with Willis, must step aside. CBS News' Nikole Killion, Daniel Klaidman and Rikki Klieman break down the latest in the proceedings.