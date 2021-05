What's it like for teachers at a school that allows armed staff? The idea of arming teachers and staff to prevent school violence is not new. Schools across the country thought about it long before President Trump endorsed the idea. Forty states have laws against guns in K-12 schools, but many of those states also let school districts decide their own rules. Nikki Battiste speaks with a science teacher at a rural Colorado high school who volunteered to carry a firearm in class.