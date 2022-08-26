Watch CBS News

What's in the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit that was released to the public

The Justice Department has officially released the affidavit used to support the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Florida home. A judge ruled Thursday the affidavit could be released after officials redacted certain sensitive information. Joseph Moreno, a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues to discuss the unsealing of the document.
