Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's driving global stock market declines?

In minutes, the Dow was down more than 1,000 points on Monday, closing down more than 588 points. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what's behind the market upheaval.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.