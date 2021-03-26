Live

Watch CBSN Live

What’s causing the market uncertainty?

It has been a rocky week for the markets. The Dow Jones was down triple digits only to tumble again by the week’s end. Jack Otter of Barrons.com explains what factors could be contributing to the market uncertainty.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.