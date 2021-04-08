Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's behind Sanders' surge in the 2016 polls?

CBS News political director and moderator for "Face The Nation" John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the boost that is pushing the Vermont senator's campaign closer to Hillary Clinton in Iowa and widening his lead in New Hampshire.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.