What's behind automakers' push for electric cars? The two largest automakers in the U.S. are stepping up efforts to roll out electric vehicles. General Motors announced it will introduce at least 20 all-electric vehicles by 2023 and Ford created a group to deliver 13 models over the next five years. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Tesla helped spur the push, and why infrastructure to support electric cars appears soon to follow.