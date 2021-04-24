Live

What's bad is good: butter

Foodies will welcome any word that things once thought to be bad for your health might actually be good. And one such food, butter, is making a comeback. Serena Altschul talks with food writer Elaine Khosrova, author of "Butter: A Rich History.
