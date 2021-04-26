Live

What's ahead for Donald Trump's 10-year-old son?

Incoming first lady Melania Trump and 10-year-old Barron Trump are not moving into the White House right away. They're staying in New York until he finishes out the school year. Kenneth Craig looks at what's ahead for Barron.
