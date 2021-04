What you really need to know about your physician The new cover story in Consumer Reports out Tuesday is called, “What you don’t know about your doctor could hurt you.” The magazine reports how "thousands of doctors across the U.S. are on medical probation for reasons including drug abuse, sexual misconduct and making careless -- sometimes deadly -- mistakes. But they are still out there practicing." Dr. Holly Phillips joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the investigation and offers tips on choosing the right doctor.