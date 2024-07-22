What will Vice President Kamala Harris' strategy be as she runs for president? Vice President Kamala Harris is looking likely to receive the Democratic Party's nomination for president following President Biden's closure of his reelection campaign and endorsement of Harris. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the endorsements and donations pouring in for Harris and Democratic strategists Joel Payne and Ashley Etienne joined CBS News to talk about Harris' strategy moving forward.