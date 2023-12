What will Zelenskyy, Biden discuss during White House meeting? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington D.C. Tuesday to meet with President Biden and congressional leaders and urge them to pass additional funding to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang breaks down the latest on Zelenskyy's visit, and congressional correspondent Nikole Killion is following the response on Capitol Hill to the Ukrainian president's plea.