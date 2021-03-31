Live

What will be U.S. role in major battle on ISIS?

An impending battle against ISIS for the Iraqi city of Mosul is expected to be the U.S.-led campaign's most difficult and strategically important battle yet. A big question is how involved U.S. military advisers will get. Julianna Goldman reports.
