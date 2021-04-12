Live

What will American politics look like in 2016?

James Bennet of the Atlantic, Ben Domenech of the Federalist, Jeanne Cummings of the Wall Street Journal and Reuters’ David Rohde predict the changing political tides igniting the campaign trail in 2016.
