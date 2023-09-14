What autoworkers are demanding and the concessions automakers are offering Deals between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's Big 3 automakers are set to expire Thursday night, with more than 140,000 auto workers set to strike if new agreements aren't reached. The president of the union says its demands are fair, while the CEO of Ford says the ongoing stalemate is not the automaker's fault. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe have more on the situation.