What we know about the co-conspirators in Trump's Jan. 6 indictment The second federal indictment of former President Donald Trump lists six unnamed co-conspirators, who are believed to include Trump legal advisers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. The 45-page indictment accuses Trump and his co-conspirators of a scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. CBS News' Robert Costa reports on why the co-conspirators matter to the Justice Department's case, and Scott MacFarlane explains how Trump's expected arraignment Thursday could play out.