Watch CBS News

What we know about the co-conspirators in Trump's Jan. 6 indictment

The second federal indictment of former President Donald Trump lists six unnamed co-conspirators, who are believed to include Trump legal advisers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. The 45-page indictment accuses Trump and his co-conspirators of a scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. CBS News' Robert Costa reports on why the co-conspirators matter to the Justice Department's case, and Scott MacFarlane explains how Trump's expected arraignment Thursday could play out.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.