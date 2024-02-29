What we know about Palestinians killed in Gaza while waiting for aid More than 100 people were killed Thursday as thousands of Palestinians gathered in an open area of Gaza City waiting for food and humanitarian aid. Witnesses and medics said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. The Israel Defense Forces said the casualties were the result of "a violent gathering of Gazan residents." CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on the latest development and Amy Leah Potter, a nursing activity manager with "Doctor Without Borders," shares her experience providing aid in Rafah.