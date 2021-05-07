What we know about New York terror suspect's immigration status The New York terror attack is the latest in a string of truck attacks around the world. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, president of the Counter Extremism Project who served as the homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what we know about the suspect's green card status and the program that allowed him to enter the U.S. from Uzbekistan, which she says is a "hotbed" of extremism.