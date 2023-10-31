What we know about Israel's ground offensive on Gaza | Oct. 31 Israel is advancing further inside Gaza with the IDF claiming to have struck around 300 militant targets in the past day. Meanwhile, civilians in Gaza are seeing conditions deteriorate from bad to unimaginably bad. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio and Charlie D'Agata have the latest on the situation in Gaza. And Retired Gen. Joseph L. Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command, joined CBS News to discuss the risks of war spilling out across the region.