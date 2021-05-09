What was the Pentagon's secret UFO program looking for? Earlier this week, the New York Times and Politico revealed the existence of a secret government program to investigate UFO sightings. It was especially focused on encounters by members of the military. The program began in 2007 and ended five years later. Its former head, Luis Elizondo, is convinced that something compelling is out there. Time science editor Jeffrey Kluger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the real focus of the Pentagon program and why it probably didn't actually end in 2012.