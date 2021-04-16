Live

Watch CBSN Live

What vitamin D does for your heart

Researchers have found that vitamin D has more heart benefits than previously determined. This breakthrough may change the way doctors care for heart failure patients. With more, Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil joins CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.