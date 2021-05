What Uber is looking for in new CEO Ride-hailing service Uber is searching for a new leader after CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick stepped down Wednesday. In recent months, Uber has faced sexual harassment accusations and costly legal battles. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from Santa Barbara, California, to discuss what Uber is looking for in a new CEO and why it was in Kalanick's interest to resign.