What Tuesday's election results say about what voters want

Democrats swept the first high-profile state races since President Trump's election one year ago. Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie in Virginia's governor race, and in New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy beat Republican Kim Guadagno. Washington Post congressional reporter and CBS News contributor Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why voters rejected Republicans.
