What to watch out for in New Hampshire GOP forum Donald Trump will not be on hand for Monday's GOP forum, but the 14 of the 17 Republican presidential candidates will be together for the first time. They are fighting to be in the top 10 of the polls so they can appear on stage for the first prime-time debate on Thursday. Republican strategist and CBS News contributor Frank Luntz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss which candidates have the most at stake.