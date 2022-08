What to watch in Florida, New York primaries Critical races for Democrats are taking place in Florida and New York Tuesday. In Florida, Democratic voters will pick who they want to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterm. In New York, current House democrats Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are now pitted against each other due to redistricting. CBS News digital reporter Aaron Navarro and reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice join to discuss.