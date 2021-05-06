Live

What to stream: "Mindhunter," "Mr. Robot," "Lore"

Some dark new shows are out this Friday the 13th: Amazon's "Lore," based on the horror podcast; David Fincher's "Mindhunter" on Netflix; and "Mr. Robot," just to name a few. TV Guide's editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor joins CBSN with some highlights.
