What to know about Rowe testimony, shouting match with Fallon at hearing on Trump shooting Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is testifying Thursday before the bipartisan House task force probing this year's assassination attempts against Donald Trump. During the hearing, Rowe found himself in a fiery exchange with Texas Congressman Pat Fallon. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga has more on the hearing and a report about alleged Chinese efforts to hack U.S. telecommunications.