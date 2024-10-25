What to know about remaining barriers to a cease-fire in Gaza war Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in the Middle East trying to revive talks for a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. Blinken said Israel's military has achieved its goal of "effectively dismantling" Hamas. "CBS Mornings" talks to Dan Senor who served as White House foreign policy adviser in the George W. Bush administration and Arwa Damon, the founder of the humanitarian nonprofit Inara, about the remaining barriers to a cease-fire in Gaza.