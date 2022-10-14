Watch CBS News

What to know about over-the-counter hearing aids

As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss will have access to purchase hearing aids over the counter, potentially saving hundreds or even thousands of dollars. CBS News' Danya Bacchus has more.
