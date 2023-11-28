Watch CBS News

What to know about the COP28 climate summit

Diplomats from nearly 200 countries will gather in Dubai, U.A.E., starting Thursday for the U.N.'s annual climate talks. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy explains what's on the agenda.
