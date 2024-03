What to expect on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley wins first primary contest in D.C. Fifteen states and one U.S. territory will vote Tuesday in the next step toward electing the upcoming president. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is still in the Republican nomination race, hoping to win some delegates in Tuesday's race against the current GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump. CBS News political director Fin Gomez reports.