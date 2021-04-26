Live

What to expect on Inauguration Day

President-elect Trump posted a picture of himself on social media writing his inaugural address. Former senior advisor to the Huckabee campaign, Hogan Gidley, joins CBSN to discuss what to expect from President-elect Trump in the future.
