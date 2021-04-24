Live

Watch CBSN Live

What to expect on Election Night

CBS News has all hands on deck for its election night special coverage. Scott Pelley discusses what to expect in the night ahead with panelists Norah O'Donnell, John Dickerson, Charlie Rose, Gayle King, Bob Schieffer and Elaine Quijano.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.