What to expect going into round three of the Masters Round three of the Masters golf tournament gets underway Saturday. After the first two rounds, defending champion Jordan Spieth finished atop the leader board Friday. But many others, including Rory McIlroy, are still in the hunt. Amy Lawrence, host of “After Hours” on CBS Sports radio, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to break down the golfers' performance and what to expect as they face off in the next round.