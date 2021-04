What to expect going into holiday shopping season Holiday shopping season is officially under way, and contrary to what some analysts have been saying, Black Friday is still packing a punch. Tens of millions of bargain hunters battled the crowds and sometimes each other to snag that special deal. It shows that despite its growth, online shopping hasn’t yet replaced traditional in-store visits. Personal finance expert Vera Gibbons joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the Black Friday breakdown.