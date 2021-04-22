Live

Watch CBSN Live

What to expect from the vice presidential debate

CBS News contributor Bob Schieffer and RNC Director of African-American Engagement Ashley Bell join CBSN to discuss the Trump-Pence and Clinton-Kaine tickets, and what to expect from the vice presidential debate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.