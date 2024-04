What to expect from Chad Daybell murder trial as jury selection begins Jury selection has begun in the triple murder trial of Chad Daybell, who's charged in the deaths of his wife, Tammy Daybell, and then-girlfriend Lori Vallow's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, 16. Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison last summer after she was convicted in her own trial for the murders. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more.