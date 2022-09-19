Watch CBS News

What to expect at the 77th U.N. General Assembly

The largest United Nations General Assembly in recent years will reconvene in person this week after nearly two years of holding virtual and hybrid summits. CBS News correspondent Pamela Falk reports what to expect in the coming days.
