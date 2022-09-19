CBS News App
What to expect at the 77th U.N. General Assembly
The largest United Nations General Assembly in recent years will reconvene in person this week after nearly two years of holding virtual and hybrid summits. CBS News correspondent Pamela Falk reports what to expect in the coming days.
