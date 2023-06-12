What to expect after Trump's court appearance in Miami On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is set to appear in a Miami courtroom, facing a federal arraignment on 37 felony counts. The indictment stems from his handling of classified documents. Nick Lewis, founder and managing member of the Lewis Law Firm PLLC in Washington, joins CBS News to discuss the details of the indictment against the former president -- and how both prosecutors and Trump's defense team might be preparing for the case ahead.