What threat does ISIS pose to the homeland?

With the execution of American journalist James Foley, ISIS has essentially declared war on the U.S. CBS News' Bob Orr, Margaret Brennan and Major Garrett explain the threat that ISIS poses and how the U.S. can counter it.
