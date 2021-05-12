Live

Watch CBSN Live

What the Texas primaries mean for midterms

After massive turnout for the Texas primaries, poll watchers are trying to gauge what this means for the midterms. CBSN political contributor and Boston Herald columnist Michael Graham joins to discuss what to look for in 2018.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.