What scientists have learned from studying people over 90 | 60 Minutes Archive In 2020, 60 Minutes checked in on the groundbreaking 90+ study and its members, a group of Americans age 90 and above still thriving in old age. Lesley Stahl revisited the participants, whom she first met in 2014, and caught up with the scientists expanding their findings on what leads to a longer, healthier life, with a special focus on memory and dementia.