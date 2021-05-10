Live

Watch CBSN Live

What role does Trump play in government shutdown?

Party leaders are placing blame across the aisle for the government shutdown. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran joined CBSN with more on the White House's role in the impasse.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.