What racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News say about company culture

Fox News faces growing legal troubles just a week after firing star anchor Bill O'Reilly. Eleven current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit claiming they subjected minorities in the company to "abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination." This suit expands on a discrimination suit filed last month. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the lawsuit.
