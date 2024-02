What precedent does Jennifer Crumbley guilty verdict set? It took jurors 11 hours to find Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Crumbley is the mother of a shooter who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021. CBS News' Michael George has more on what happened in the courtroom and Barbara O'Brien, professor at Michigan State University College of Law, joined CBS News to discuss the legal ramifications of the verdict.