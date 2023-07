Record number of migrants trek through Panama's perilous Darién Gap The number of migrants crossing the U.S. border has declined since the expiration of Title 42 back in May, but that doesn't mean people have stopped trying. Thousands of migrants are making their way from South America through Panama's Darién Gap, a treacherous region where the elements are brutal. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins us to discuss what some of them experience as they make their way north.