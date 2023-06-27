Watch CBS News

Why the Supreme Court rejected independent state legislature theory

The Supreme Court Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a controversial conservative theory that would have drastically changed federal elections in the U.S. The case stemmed from challenges to North Carolina's congressional map -- which the state's high court rejected as illegal gerrymandering. Jimmy Hoover, Supreme Court reporter at the National Law Journal, joins CBS News to break down the ruling and its implications for future elections.
